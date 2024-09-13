Great Falls Fire Rescue will host free car seat checks

While most parents and caregivers are confident in their child’s car seat, studies show 46% of car seats are installed incorrectly.

Great Falls Fire Rescue has partnered with the City-County Health Department and Benefis Health System to host a car seat install clinic on Saturday, September 14th from 1pm to 4pm.

Captain Maren Reilly at Great Falls Fire Rescue says, “We're looking for if they're secure, if they're tight enough, if they're facing the correct way for the age of the child, whether they're attached with the latch system or the seatbelt. They just need to be secure enough that they don't move more than an inch at the base."

Car crashes are among the leading causes of death in children, but a properly installed car seat can reduce the risk of fatal injury to infants by 70% and toddlers by over 50%.

The most commonly observed misuse of car seats are loose harness straps and child restraints, incorrect recline angle, and unlocked seat belt retractors.



As for top tethers, only 56% are attached at all, due to many people being either unaware of them or not knowing where to attach them.

Reilly explains, “They're too loose usually, or they haven't installed them at all. They just don't install them and wait for us to help them. So, they can feel a peace and comfort about driving their children around, and then we also know that our community is safer, and that's really important to us here at Great Falls Fire."

The event will provide free car seat safety inspections and installation from trained child passenger safety technicians, provide car seat information, and answer questions about safety.

Benefis is also providing free bike helmets. The safety check will be at Fire Station 1, located at 105 Ninth Street South in Great Falls.

For those unable to make the event, Great Falls Fire Rescue does offer appointments for car seat check services year-round.

