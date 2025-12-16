Great Falls firefighters will host a pickleball tournament to support the community

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Firefighters Local 8 is hosting its first-ever Blazing Paddles Pickleball Tournament from February 20 through February 22 at the Mansfield Convention Center.

The three-day event serves as a fundraiser for the firefighters’ charitable fund, which supports various causes throughout the Great Falls community.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls firefighters host pickleball tournament to support community

“This tournament is a fundraiser, and it’s a good opportunity for us to raise money for our charitable account,” said Steven Luwe with Great Falls Firefighters Local 8. “Our main focus right now is Paul’s Holiday Wish, where we buy Christmas presents for kids in our community.”

In addition to Paul’s Holiday Wish, the charitable fund also assists first responders in need and supports youth sports and other community initiatives throughout the year.

Firefighters say pickleball was a natural choice for their first tournament. The sport’s growing popularity and social atmosphere made it an ideal way to connect with the community during the winter months.

“It’s going to get people in Great Falls together during the cold winter months to get indoors, have a fun event, and play some pickleball,” Luwe said.

The tournament schedule includes an open gym format on Friday, round-robin qualifier play on Saturday, and a single-elimination bracket on Sunday. The doubles tournament allows participants to choose their own teammate, with multiple skill-level divisions available to ensure players of all experience levels can compete.

Organizers say players can expect prizes for each division, as well as raffles and a 50/50 drawing throughout the weekend.

Registration is open now and runs through January 16, with space available for up to 50 teams.

More information and registration details are available by visiting their Facebook page.