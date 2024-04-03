Great Falls gets ready for Home and Garden Show

GREAT FALLS — The calendar has turned to April and for many that means home and garden projects are picking up. As always, there’s a one stop place in Great Falls to help you with some of those tasks.

The Great Falls Home and Garden Show and Sale takes over Montana Expopark in Great Falls Thursday through Sunday.

“Spring doesn't come until the home and garden show,” said Home Builders Association of Great Falls Executive Officer Katie Hanning.

This marks the show's 44th anniversary. With nearly 200 exhibitors signed up, it's an event that has become synonymous with home improvement projects.

“Plumbers, electricians, we have fencing people, decking people. You can have everything done for your inside and you're outside of your home,” said Hanning. “We do try and make sure we have a little bit of interior design stuff that you can take home that day.”



Hanning says there will be some outdoor exhibits and many of the exhibitors tell her they’ve redone their layout.

“There's always those fun booths with the newest cleaning product that's always great to have,” said Hanning.

A majority of the $5.00 per adult admission fee goes back into the community to help grow worthwhile programs, many of which are a part of the show.

“We have a wonderful ‘Cantastic’ event through the food bank. And we also have the Montana Air National Guard Red Horse will be there with their computerized drive a bobcat thing, which is so fun,” said Hanning. “And then, of course, we have the shed you can win through the high school house. Grizz Biz will be there.”

Many of the vendors offer free gifts and incentives. For people looking to spruce up their home or garden, it's a one stop shop.

“It’s the best way to corner somebody to get on a list to get a bid,” said Hanning. “It's a great way to talk about your projects and kind of get a feel for what the costs are going to be, how long it's going to be to get in to have somebody come over. It's just a really great opportunity, especially if you want to build something in your home or have a renovation.”

Tickets are $5 for adults, children 18 and under are free with paid adult. Friday from noon until 8pm; Saturday from 10am until 6pm; Sunday from 10am until 4pm. For more information, click here or call Katie at 406-452-4663.