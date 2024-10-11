Great Falls High School exhibit features artist from Vaughn

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High School art gallery continues to support artists from our community.

The first high school with an art gallery in the state, the tradition of educating aspiring art students continues.

On Thursday, the gallery opened to Jean Fleming-Mazur, an artist from Vaughn.

Her exhibit, titled, ‘I Am’, is a look at the personal and creative growth an artist endures.

“It’s about the idea that you don't just start with one thing in school, you'll continue to grow and work with different mediums and different subjects,” says Fleming-Mazur.

Partnering with Koran Harant, Department Lead for GFHS Visual Arts, Jean hopes her art can inform students. The pair met through the Downtown Urban Art Project.

It’s already paying off with the students.

“It really shows us a range of art styles,” says one GFHS student. “You just get to be introduced to different art styles that you're not introduced to in class.”

The artwork on display is also for sale, and Jean hopes to invest in the future of the school’s art department with sales.

“Art does so much. And when that is cut out of the schools, everybody suffers especially students. There's a few pieces in the cabinet that I'm giving a 100% donation to the school. So hopefully something sells and I can donate it,” she says.

The exhibit is on display from October 10th through November 20th.

Great Falls High School has six featured artist exhibits per year.

