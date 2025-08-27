Great Falls high schools move closer to adding baseball programs

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is one step closer to bringing high school baseball to the community after advocates reached an important fundraising milestone. The Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball announced their next financial goal: raising $95,050 by January 31, 2026.

"That's the program costs so that it's roughly $48,000 per school to put on high school baseball that includes transportation fees, coaching fees, all of the things that it takes to run a sport," said Kali Tuckerman, Great Falls Advocates for High School Baseball representative.

Some Montana high schools have been playing baseball for a couple of years, and Great Falls is working to join them through this comprehensive fundraising effort.

Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said there is strong community support for bringing the national pastime to the high school level.

"I think the community has expressed their interest in getting baseball at the high school level," Henneberg said. "We've had baseball from Little League to some Babe Ruth leagues to the Legion program for a number of years. But there is a strong desire to get baseball at the high school level."

The fundraising campaign is off to a promising start, with significant community backing already secured.

"But unofficially, we're about $25,000 to $30,000 out of the $95,000. That is unofficial. It's not in the bank yet, but we've got some really good businesses that have stepped up and we're just waiting for their checks," Tuckerman said.



While the community has shown strong support, organizers acknowledge there is still substantial work ahead to make high school baseball a reality.

"Great Falls has stepped up as a whole really, really well, and they've done a great job," said Lance Boyd Assistant Superintendent Great Falls Public Schools. "But we're one way through a four-way process. So getting all the money raised for a three-year baseball season. So we're a quarter of the way there."

