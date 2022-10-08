The Electric City Kennel Club is hosting its annual Big Sky Fall Cluster dog show at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.
Great Falls hosts dog show
Events include obedience trials, rally trials, and "trick dog" testing. The event will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
