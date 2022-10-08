Watch Now
Great Falls hosts dog show

MTN News
Posted at 7:02 PM, Oct 07, 2022
The Electric City Kennel Club is hosting its annual Big Sky Fall Cluster dog show at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls.

Events include obedience trials, rally trials, and "trick dog" testing. The event will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

