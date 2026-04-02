Great Falls house fire: juveniles evaluated for injuries and smoke inhalation

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 3609 First Avenue North on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m.

The agency said in a news release on Thursday that firefighters encountered a fire in a basement bedroom of the residence, and worked quickly to contain the fire, limiting damage primarily to the basement bedroom, with smoke damage reported throughout the home.

Two of the household occupants, both minors, were evaluated for injuries and smoke inhalation, and taken to a hospital for medical care; their current medical condition has not been disclosed.

The American Red Cross has been notified and is assisting the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire remains has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information, including any fundraisers or donation drives.

