Great Falls job market stays steady, despite national concerns

GREAT FALLS — Across the country, we're seeing a relatively stable job market. According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment has seen a slight increase. But what does the labor market look like in Great Falls?

WATCH:

Great Falls job market stays steady

Earl Welos has been out of a job for a month, and he’s not too picky about the work.

Welos said, “Really, it doesn't really matter to me, you know what I mean, as long as I get out there and get started, that's fine.”

MTN News Earl Welos

Overall, Welos is confident in the team at Express Employment Professionals.

Welos said, “I'm pretty sure these guys will help me out...and find me a correct, suitable position for me, and what I'm looking for.”

Brian McKinney, owner of the Great Falls Express Employment Professionals, said, “There's lots of needs right now. You know, I'm currently working with, 50 different clients in town. We have, many jobs that are full time that we're trying to fill right now.”

MTN News Brian McKinney

In fact, unemployment in Great Falls is under three percent. For many, the question is not if they will get a job: It’s when?

Meggie Morgan, an employment specialist with Express Employment Professionals, said, “I wish I had a glass ball that had the exact date because a lot of people, when they come to us are really on a time crunch.”

Morgan agrees with McKinney, saying the labor market in our community is currently strong.

Morgan said, “In my opinion, I think our job market…Feels pretty safe and secure.”

Express explained that the job market is cyclical, and now that the weather is getting nicer, they expect more people to be coming in for more seasonal jobs.