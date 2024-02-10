Great Falls Knights of Columbus host Lenten Fish Fry

GREAT FALLS — The Knights of Columbus are once again serving up fried and baked fish as part of their annual Lent fish fry. Dates for the upcoming Lenten fish fry’s this year are February 23rd, March 8th and March 22nd.



The Alaskan pollock is served with fries, coleslaw, a dinner roll, and a choice of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce. Over 1,000 pounds of fish will be served between the four events and between 200-400 people will be fed each day. For the local Knights of Columbus chapter, it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It's a ministry for all of us. It's part of our our Catholic faith and part of the things that we do. And so as much hard work as it is, it's a lot of fun, too,” says volunteer, Kevin O’Connell.

The Knights of Columbus are an extension of the Catholic Church, supporting charitable causes across the country for over 175 years. In Great Falls, the local chapter has been frying fish for almost 30 years. The Great Falls Knights also participate in a large fundraiser which delivers warm coats to those in need.

For more information, call 406-761-9764 or email kccouncil1493@gmail.com.