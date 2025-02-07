Great Falls library hosts 'Black Heritage Evening'
In the video below, Aneesa Coomer reports on the Great Falls Public Library event celebrating the heritage of Great Falls’ African-American community. The program featured African-American culture, history, and cuisine.
Library celebrates African-American history
