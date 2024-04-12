Great Falls library hosts exposition for Sunday Sampler

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Library hosted a Museum Consortium event ahead of the 20th annual Sunday Sampler coming up on April 14, 2024.

The Sunday Sampler is an event for each museum in town to offer free admission, and provide tailor-made activities, crafts, and prizes to visitors from noon until 4pm.

Participating museums include:



Ursuline Center(2300 Central Avenue)

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North)

Montana Museum of Railroad History (400 3rd Street Northwest)

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road)

The History Museum (422 2nd Street South)

Galerie Trinitas (1301 20th Street South)

First People's Buffalo Jump State Park (342 Ulm-Vaughn Road, Ulm, MT)

C.M. Russell Museum (400 13th Street North)

Children's Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square)

Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum (Malmstrom AFB)

Great Falls Public Library (301 2nd Avenue North)

The event is coordinated by the Great Falls Museums Consortium (link).

