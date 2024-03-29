Great Falls library hosts Wordmeister Contest

The 18th Annual Wordmeister Competition was held at the Great Falls Public Library on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Hosted by former Library Director Jim Heckle, teams of two to four people are given a word and three possible definitions - choosing the correct definition would move the team to the next round.

Teams are able to utilize two passes in lieu of guessing a definition - earned by dressing up in a costume and by bringing food to donate to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.



Sarah Cawley , the Library Community Engagement Coordinator, explained the participants “are awesome folks and supporters of the library who really just love words and challenging people and having a competition like this."

Among the participating teams was the Great Falls Public Library staff team The Bookworms, who fashioned headpieces made out of books.

The teams:



Word Wizards - Retired Great Falls Tribune Employees

Ya Word Me - CreativeLeigh Digital

Vocabulary Vixens - Montana School for the Deaf & Blind

Prompter Prose - KRTV Staff

Victorian Vixens - Sharon Stearns, Karen Hartmann

The Exhibitionists - The History Museum

The Breakfast Club - Cassiopeia Books

The Bookworms - Great Falls Public Library

The Pair O’Pin Dorks - David Saslav, Melissa Smith

We Would Like to Buy A Vowel - Great Falls Public Library Staff

When the dust settled, one team remained to claim the top honor: the Word Wizards - Retired Great Falls Tribune Employees



Cawley also notes that they utilize the Wordmeister competition to help the community and bring awareness to their food drive: “We also include a food drive every year with the word meister. This food drive helps the Great Falls Food Bank. We decided to open it up and it's not just going to be tonight. We are going to be doing the food drive through April 12th, so the public is welcome to please come and bring nonperishable food items to support the Great Falls Food Bank”.

Food drive bins will be located next to the front desk through April 12th at the Great Falls Public Library at 301 Second Avenue North.