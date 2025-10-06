Great Falls library preps for annual AAUW Book Sale

The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale beginning on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The sale features used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, games, CDs, and other various items in good condition.

Proceeds go to the Great Falls branch’s scholarships as well as their donations to other libraries and to the Great Falls Education Foundation.

Here are the dates and times for each of the sale dates. The sale takes place on the third floor of the GFPL, and the AAUW accepts cash, checks, debit/credit cards for payment.

FULL-PRICE SALE



Wednesday, October 15 (9 am to 5 pm)

Thursday, October 16 (9 am to 7 pm)

Friday, October 17 (9 am to 5 pm)

Saturday, October 18 (9 am to 5 pm)

HALF-PRICE SALE



Wednesday, October 22 (9 am to 5 pm)

Thursday, October 23 (9 am to 7 pm)

Friday, October 24 (9 am to 5 pm)

SACK SALE



Saturday, October 25 (9 am to 5 pm)

For more information, contact Jake Sorich at jsorich@greatfallslibrary.org or 406-453-0349.