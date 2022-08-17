Great Falls man forges new path with tattoo business

GREAT FALLS — Chad Taylor is graphic designer, and recently had been working as a designer for Benefis Health System - but he is now forging a new path by opening Digital Karma at 410 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The business opened in late July, and they plan to host a grand opening on August 20. For more information, call 406-315-2996, or click here to visit the Facebook page.
TRENDING ARTICLES
- New businesses in Great Falls
- Aurora Borealis possible tonight
- Young man shot at Montana fair
- Man dies in motorcycle crash near Neihart
- Artist creates mural for NICU at Benefis
- Details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls