Great Falls man forges new path with tattoo business

Chad Taylor
Posted at 7:31 PM, Aug 16, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Chad Taylor is graphic designer, and recently had been working as a designer for Benefis Health System - but he is now forging a new path by opening Digital Karma at 410 Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The business opened in late July, and they plan to host a grand opening on August 20. For more information, call 406-315-2996, or click here to visit the Facebook page.

