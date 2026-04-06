Great Falls Museums Consortium will host annual 'Sunday Sampler'

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Museums Consortium (link) will hosts its annual Sunday Sampler on April 12, 2026, from noon to 4:00 p.m., with no admission charge to all twelve museums.

Participating museums:



Ursuline Center(2300 Central Avenue)

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art (1400 First Avenue North)

Montana Museum of Railroad History (400 Third Street Northwest)

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (4201 Giant Springs Road)

The History Museum (422 Second Street South)

Galerie Trinitas (1301 20th Street South)

First People's Buffalo Jump State Park (342 Ulm-Vaughn Road, Ulm, MT)

C.M. Russell Museum (400 13th Street North)

Children's Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square)

Malmstrom Air Force Base Museum (Malmstrom AFB)

Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North)

Families and friends who would like to visit three or more museums are encouraged to join the Consortium Scavenger Hunt and become eligible to win prizes.

Sunday Sampler scavenger hunt “passports” can be picked up at the first museum you visit during the event. Participants need to visit at least three museums and, at each museum, have their flyer stamped and correctly answer the scavenger hunt questions on the back of the flyer. Completed flyers can be turned in at the last museum visited to be entered in a series of drawings; winners will be contacted the following week.

For more information, call Tom Trunkle (Ursuline Centre) at 406-452-8585, or email ttrunkle@ursulinecentre.com.