Obituary: Kevin Mark Wolter

Kevin Mark Wolter, 59, passed away unexpectedly on March 27 at his home in Greenacres, Washington. Kevin was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 17, 1966, to Roger and Jan Wolter, followed two years later by his sister Kristie. He attended grade school in Great Falls and Eugene, Oregon, graduating from C M Russel High School in 1984. He attended Montana State University and graduated with a degree in Mathematics.

Kevin married Kerry Zollinger on March 21, 1987, and together they raised two children, Mark and Erika, primarily in the Spokane, Washington area. Kevin and Kerry were blessed with six grandchildren – Audrey, Isaiah, Samson, Adeline, Alice and Elijah Wolter.

Following graduation from MSU, Kevin pursued a career in the financial world, beginning with Equifax and culminating in the banking industry. He soon tired of that, and being the risk-taking entrepreneur that he was, and having acquired an interest in coins ( inspired by his dad, with whom he shared a common passion) he acquired certification as a coin grader. Soon thereafter, he and Kerry opened a small business in Spokane called “Coins & Crystal.” Kevin dealt with the coins, Kerry with the crystal. They soon outgrew their tiny rented space, and so, taking another risk, built the Clock Tower building in Spokane, with a much expanded and beautiful business dealing in coins and precious metals. Kevin proudly owned and operated that business until his untimely death, being recognized as the largest and most complete coins and metals dealership in the Pacific Northwest.

Kevin will be remembered as a fun-loving, risk-taking, generous man who loved people, life and the Lord. He and Kerry and the family shared a passion for traveling, with numerous memories of their adventures. But Kevin's favorite “vacations” were his times boating on Coeur d'Alene Lake, and their famous “Fourth of July Celebrations.”

He is survived by his wife Kerry, children Mark (Natalya) Wolter, Erika (Tyler) Badertscher, and his six grandchildren. Additionally, his mother Jan Wolter and sister Kristie Wolter, brother-in-law Eric Spangenberg, and nephews Nathan and Jacob Spangenberg remain. He was preceded in death by his father.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Coeur d'Alene on May 17, which would have been Kevin's 60 birthday. Should you wish to honor Kevin, donations to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, 408 Second Avenue South, Great Falls 59404, would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Psalm 91:`14 “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him...and show him my salvation.”