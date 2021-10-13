Great Falls nursing home transfers some patients due to gas leak

GREAT FALLS — Several residents of The Ivy At Great Falls nursing home have been temporarily transferred to another healthcare facility due to a reported gas leak.

The Ivy At Great Falls told MTN that at about 3 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, some staff members noted a strange odor, likening it to "gas aroma" in a non-resident area. The facility administrator notified Energy West, who responded and turned off the gas.

Energy West said there was some erosion noted in one of the pipes, causing a leak in the dietary/laundry area.

Ivy staff then contacted a plumbing company, which assessed the lines andis are now working to make necessary repairs.

According to the plumbers and Energy West, the residents were not and are not in immediate danger.

The Ivy says the concern now is the cooling temperatures as they use gas for the heaters.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services was contacted by the administrator and informed of the situation. DPHHS sent sent several surveyors to assist in transferring residents that have severe/acute respiratory or any other acute health issues that would necessitate them being transferred to a nearby facility on a temporary basis.

The Ivy says they are currently utilizing efforts such as alternate heat sources approved by DPHHS to attempt to maintain comfortable temperatures.

In addition to DPHHS, The Ivy is working with Great Falls Fire Rescue and City building officials to monitor the situation.

The Ivy At Great Falls is located at 1130 17th Avenue South.

