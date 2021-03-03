Menu

Great Falls organizations are teaming up to conduct a scavenger hunt

CASA-CAN
GREAT FALLS — Several agencies in Great Falls are organizing a scavenger hunt as a fun and educational way to get outside and explore downtown.

The event will run from March 28 through April 3.

It is being organized by Court Appointed Special Advocates-Children's Advocate Network (CASA-CAN), the Children’s Museum of Montana, and the The History Museum.

There will be six clues which will be displayed in the windows of downtown businesses. Each clue will contain a red letter. When you find all the letters it will reveal the secret code word that ties in with a display at The History Museum.

The first clue with the first letter will be at the Children’s Museum of Montana.

Participating businesses will also have special perks during the scavenger hunt.

For more information, call CASA-CAN at 406-454-6738, or click here for the event page on Facebook.

