Great Falls pools set to open soon

GREAT FALLS — The Electric City Water Park and Neighborhood Pools will open on Saturday, June 6th, at 12:00 pm.

Visitors should expect service changes at the Electric City Water Park, as both the Flow Rider and Lazy River will be closed this summer due to mechanical and structural issues.

These issues result in the amenities not meeting state safety codes. The City is currently comparing the costs of repairing the existing equipment versus replacing the structure with something entirely new.

The Mitchell Pool will still be open at the Water Park this summer.

The Neighborhood Pools and all outdoor splash pads will be operational this summer.

Splash pads will also open on June 6th except for the Lions Park Splash Pad, which will open May 24th.

Visit the Park & Recreation website for a full list of classes and programs being offered at the Water Park, Water Tower Pool, Jaycee Pool, and the Aim High Big Sky Recreation Center.

For more information, call 406-771-1265, or email parkrequests@greatfallsmt.net.