The Great Falls Pre-Release Center offers services to people making the transition from incarceration to living in the community. Now, for the first time, they are offering new programs to outside agencies.

Great Falls Pre-Release Center offers new programs

The center will be offering three educational groups that state and federal Probation & Parole, and District, Municipal, and Justice Courts can refer offenders to attend.

These groups include a cognitive behavioral program to address criminal thinking, a domestic violence program, and a victim impact program in which victims share how crime has impacted their lives.

Program manager Charlie Martin explained, "These are all programs that are going to help the individuals that committed those crimes, understand their thinking, understand what they're doing to victims, and how that's affecting them.

The Great Falls Pre-Release Center has also offered these courses to agencies in Fort Benton, Shelby, Cut Bank, and Conrad.

For more information, call 406-455-9320, or email alan@gfprc.org.