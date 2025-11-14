Great Falls Public Library director search down to 2 candidates

The Great Falls Public Library is searching for a new library director to replace Susie McIntyre, who has served in the role since 2019.

The library hosted a meet and greet Wednesday for two finalists: Amy Dissmeyer and Hillarie Kuhn.

"Being a part of this hiring process has been an honor and a privilege to be able to serve on that. And I've been really impressed with the caliber of applicants that we've had. We whittled it down to two really qualified applicants. And, I was thrilled for both of them today," said Brianne Laurin, executive director of the GFPL Foundation.

Anne Bulger, chairman of the GFPL Board of Trustees, outlined what the library is seeking in its next director.

"We're looking for someone who is ready for the challenge up for the challenge. And who has lots of experience working with budgets, working with staff, working with the community, getting to know the community, becoming a member of the community," Bulger said.

"They both seem very enthused about the library. They had a tour and they were couldn't believe how big it was. And, I think they also ventured out into the community and, did some driving around and sort of checking things out, which I like too, because Great Falls has a lot to offer," Bulger said.

The incoming director will succeed McIntyre, whose tenure brought significant improvements to the library.

"We have come a long way with Susie's direction and leadership, with all kinds of work that was done on the building. All of the various hires that she made getting the levy passed, I mean, she has been instrumental in getting a lot done in this library in her tenure as director," Bulger said.

The hiring committee will give their recommendation for the next library director Friday at 1 p.m.

