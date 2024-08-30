Great Falls Public Library expands early literacy programs

The Great Falls Public Library has expanded their early literacy programming with the addition of three new programs for this fall.

The new programs include advanced Bookworms Storytimes geared for children ages 3 to 8, featuring more physical movement and longer stories to build attention span and vocabulary.

They will also offer a new Books and Babies program for babies up to 18 months old featuring songs, engaging stories, and playtime.

Studies show that children engaging in storytime introduces essential skills to pre-literacy development including vocabulary and pronunciation skills.

Jake Sorich, the Communications Coordinatior for the Great Falls Public Library, says, "It really kind of gives kids a classroom type environment before they go to school. So if if you regularly attend storytime, or even toddler time, you kind of have that classroom type experience already and you know what to expect in a sense before your go to school".

The expansion of the programs was made possible due to the passage of the Library Levy the community voted on back in 2023, which increased the library’s annual budget by around $1.2 million.



This increased annual property taxes for the owners of a $200,000 home of an estimated $40.50 per year.

Since its passage, the library has been able to expand their staff and services for the community based on feedback, with plans to further develop their youth services.

Sorich explains the levy “really allowed us to fill the need in the community. We got the feedback, we took surveys from people around the community about what they'd like to see at the library. We've had a lot of community feedback on the toddler times on Friday, and we'll have up to 30, sometimes 40 people down in the room. So we made the decision to expand that to Saturdays”.

A schedule of early literacy programming at the Great Falls Public Library can by found by clicking here.

The Great Falls Public Library is located at 301 Second Avenue North; click here to visit the website.