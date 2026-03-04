Great Falls Public Library preps for May book sale

The Great Falls Public Library is collecting materials for the upcoming book sale in May to benefit the library.

They will collect "gently used" items each Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm in the alley entrance of the Library. The last day to donate is Saturday, April 25.

The annual book sale is set for May 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 on the third floor of the Great Falls Public Library at 301 Second Avenue North.

Sale dates and times:

Full Price Days:

Thursday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Half Price Days:

Thursday, May 14: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 15: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last Call Sack Sale

Saturday, May 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the money raised goes to support the Great Falls Public Library.

For more information, call the library at 406.453.0349 or email questions@greatfallslibrary.org.