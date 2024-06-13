Great Falls Public Schools is serving up free summer meals

GREAT FALLS — Wednesday marked the first day of free summer meals at schools and parks for Great Falls youth under the age of eighteen.

Partnering with the USDA, Benefis, and No Child Hungry Montana, Great Falls Public Schools will drive their large green food truck to elementary schools and parks around town.

The summer food service program provides a nutritious lunch daily between Monday and Friday from June 12th to August 16th.



Those serving food consist of employees from schools around the district who know some of the children they serve are almost entirely reliant on the program.

“A lot of kids, they don't get lunch at home and this might be their only meal for the day, so it's really helpful,” says summer food service provider Jerry Smith.

The food truck will also host a daily breakfast at Paris Gibson Education Center from 8-10am. The truck then travels to Lewis & Clark Elementary School to begin its lunch service at 10:50am.

From there it will cycle to Sunnyside Elementary School for service from 11:30-11:50am, West Elementary School from 12:05-12:25pm, and then Gibson Park to complete its service from 1:05-1:20pm.