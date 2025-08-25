GFPS welcomes teachers and staff ahead of new school year

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools welcomed more than 1,500 staff members, including 75 new teachers, at their annual convocation held at the C.M. Russell High School fieldhouse on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch:

GFPS teachers and staff ready for new school year

The event began with Native American students performing an honor song for the assembled educators and staff.

C.M. Russell High School alumna Sydne Jacques, CEO of Next Level Leadership, served as the keynote speaker for the convocation.

"I just published my first book called Build What Matters. And so the whole message today is about the importance of building people. And educators can have such a great influence in our lives," Jacques said.

Among the new arrivals is Tyson Krahe, who will teach academic intervention at East Middle School. Krahe is following in his family's footsteps in education.

"Both my parents taught at Eastern Great Falls High. And it's really exciting to be working in the same district as they did," Krahe said.

Chase Koenig is new to the Electric City and will teach English at Great Falls High School. He recently moved from Missoula.

"Everybody's been insanely, insanely nice and helpful. And I'm from Missoula, so I just moved to Great Falls a couple of weeks ago myself. And it's been awesome coming and visiting and seeing everybody and getting to know the school system," Koenig said.

Jacques emphasized that every district employee, regardless of their role, has the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on students' lives.

"No matter what your role is, whether you're a teacher, administrator, but even those working in food services, the custodian and the bus drivers, everybody has a chance to create a mini culture and to be intentional about that and create a place that builds people," Jacques said.

The first day of classes is Wednesday, August 27, 2025.