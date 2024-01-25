Great Falls residents can now buy a residential Knoxbox

GREAT FALLS — Knoxbox, a secure mount for keys, is now available to all residents in Great Falls. Knoxbox allows first responders quick and secure access to residences in the event the homeowner is experiencing a medical episode or other emergency.

“Knoxbox is a secure box that has keys for fire department to get into the building to help speed with the entry for emergency response for fire and EMS,” explained Great Falls Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh.

The box can only be opened by a master key in possession of first responders. The box also prevents firefighters from having to conduct a forced entry, saving on costly damage repairs.

The elderly, chronically ill, and homebound community members of Great Falls can now rely on increased safety and security for their homes.

In the near future, McIntosh says he hopes the fire rescue can bundle Knoxbox with their Community Connect initiative, which engages with residents, who provide responders with the security detail of their house, allowing responders a greater plan of action upon arriving on scene.

“Down the road, we're hoping you'll be able to go on to our Community Connect, sign up for that, and then be able to order the Knoxbox through there,” says McIntosh.

This will allow firefighters to ensure homes may be breached safely, while also providing a greater understanding of the layout of the homes and their security features.

To learn more, click here to visit the KnoxBox site.

