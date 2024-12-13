Watch Now
Great Falls restaurant owner delivers meals to search crews

Brian Kapphan, the owner of Brian's Top Notch Cafe in Great Falls, made a generous donation on Thursday, providing 60 hot meals to the crews tirelessly searching for missing woman Alicia Wood. at the county landfill several miles northeast of Great Falls.

Kapphan emphasized the importance of helping those in need, stating that even a simple gesture like a free meal can make a difference.

This is not the first time the cafe has reached out to the community.

Last year, Kapphan offered free meals to homeless individuals who came in hungry.

Kapphan reiterated his commitment to continue this initiative, aiming to assist those less fortunate with a hot meal.

