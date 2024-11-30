As we put Thanksgiving behind us and recover from the exorbitant amount of turkey and pie we consumed Thursday, many families like to take it easy. But for those with guests in town, holiday shopping can be a fun activity.

Great Falls retailers ready for holiday shoppers

It’s an extremely important time for local businesses to capitalize on sales.

“Well, I would say this time of year is the critical time of year. This kind of makes or breaks your business,” says executive chef and manager of Pizazz, Rhonda Adkins.

A few good weeks of sales can keep a business afloat for a considerable amount of time.

“After the holidays, shopping decreases significantly. It’s all or nothing. We have to get as much business as we can,” says Adkins.

Good news for small, local businesses: according to a Holiday Shopping Consumer Spending Report from the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $902 per person on gifts, decorations, and food. That’s $25 more than last year and $16 higher than the record of $886 per person set in 2019.

Those shopping for gifts for loved ones might wish to consider their smaller options because the value of the dollar is stretched.



By spending money at a local business, the money is reinvested into the greater community, doubly benefiting your neighbors.

“We have so many amazing business owners down here really, really trying hard to keep their businesses alive. And I just know how much it means to everyone,” says Candice English, owner of The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers. “Shopping small is more important really than ever, especially downtown Great Falls.”

