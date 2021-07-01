Great Falls Senior Center has plenty to offer - including Farmers' Market coupons

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Senior Center offers more than meets the eye. Bob Meyers, a long-time employee at the center, told MTN News about some of the activities: “We have pool tables, bingo, home-cooked meals, and we even have live music and dancing.”

Marlene and Ivan Bauer have been coming to the center for years and their favorite activities by far are, “eating and dancing."

The center has been a community center and "hangout" spot for the elderly for years and continues to help everyone who walks through the door.

This month’s perk is a $50 pack of coupons for the Great Falls Farmers' Market.

“The application is simple; it's one page and you just fill it out and if you qualify, I’ll hand you the coupons.” Meyers says. “But you can only use them for fruits and vegetables, you can’t buy baked goods.”

“It has helped the food budget, believe me, it’s a wonderful, wonderful program,” said coupon recipient Diane Mau.

If you want to apply, call the Senior Center at 406-454-6995 and ask for Bob Meyers.

The Senior Center is at 1004 Central Avenue.

There are five other independent non-profit Senior Centers in Cascade County in the following communities: Belt, Cascade, Centerville, Monarch/Neihart, and Sun River Valley.

Each offers events and activities geared at meeting the socialization and connectivity needs of seniors age 60 and over. This includes providing educational meetings on topics of interest to seniors and those caring for them. All of them operate an Older Americans Title III Congregate Meal Service Program under contract with Cascade County Aging Services. Click here for more information .