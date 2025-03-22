GREAT FALLS — In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports on high school students in Great Falls who built a shed that will be raffled during the upcoming Home & Garden Show:

Great Falls students build shed for Home & Garden Show

Great Falls Public Schools provided the following information in a news release:

Great Falls Public School Construction students will be delivering their shed to the Four Seasons Arena on Wednesday, March 26th to showcase their talent and work for the Home & Garden Show.



For the fourth year, students from Pete Pace's Construction High School House have taken a break from building the House to build a shed to raffle at the Home & Garden Show. The $10 raffle tickets they sell during the three days will go back into their program for new tools and equipment for their construction classes.



Each student takes a shift to sell tickets and showcase the shed to folks who attend the Home & Garden Show. The doors will be open for folks to take a peak inside the shed.



"Students are proud of their work, they enjoy showing it to attendees and they have an opportunity to sell a raffle ticket," commented Construction Teacher Pete Pace. "The Home Builders Association gives us space to display the shed, have a table and our students can visit with folks."



The drawing for the shed is on Sunday, March 30th at the end of the show. They offer free delivery near Great Falls.

Home & Garden Show: Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls on March 28 noon to 8 pm; March 29 10 am to 6 pm; March 30 10 am to 4 pm. Admission - $5 per person, children under 17 free with a paid adult.