Great Falls Swip-Swap hopes to fill gaps with community event

GREAT FALLS — A clothing and essentials swap happening on Sunday, December 21, 2025, in Great Falls is focused on keeping usable items out of landfills and putting them directly into the hands of people who need them.

The Great Falls Swip-Swap will take place from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Great Falls Public Library, offering free access to new and gently used clothing, bedding, toys, books, shoes, toiletries, and winter items.

Co-organizers Kae Fontana and Bree McOrmand say the idea grew from a desire to give directly back to the community rather than relying solely on traditional donation routes.

Fontana explained, “I didn’t want to just drop it off at Goodwill or Salvation Army. I wanted to be more centered on directly giving back to the community.”

Organizers say all donated items are checked before being distributed.

“We make sure everything is clean, stain-free, tear-free, and safe to use,” Fontana said. “This isn’t about leftovers.”

Donation boxes around Great Falls will close Friday, December 19, though a limited amount of small donations will still be accepted at the event. Organizers say the biggest gap right now is for teen items and older children’s clothing.

“We have almost nothing for teens,” Fontana elaborated. “Between ages 10 and 16, we’re really limited right now.”

The Swip-Swap is also accepting non-perishable food items, unused toiletries, new undergarments, and unused craft supplies.

Official donation boxes are located at:



Honey Hippo Play Café — 325 1st Ave N

501 Elder St

500 Building on Malmstrom Air Force Base

NeighborWorks Great Falls — 509 1st Ave S

Double Barrel Coffee House — 1500 9th Ave S

2J’s Fresh Market — 105 Smelter Ave NE

Mountain Colors Yarn Shop — 610 Central Ave

Kelly’s Comics — 1201 10th Ave S, Suite 100

Harmony in the Falls Yoga Studio — 105 Smelter Ave NE, Suite 116

Organizers say businesses and individuals offering bulk donations should reach out directly.

Volunteers are also needed to help move, set up, and break down donations for the event.

“We need bodies,” McCormand said. “People to help move items and keep things manageable.”

Community members interested in volunteering can visit the Swip-Swap Facebook page to join the Great Falls Swip-Swap Volunteers Facebook group.

Organizers are also gathering information for individuals who may need items but are unable to attend the event.

“We’ve had people reach out who can’t make it,” McCormand said. “We still want to make sure items get to them.”

Any leftover items after the event will be distributed to individuals in need or donated to local organizations that support the Great Falls community.

Organizers note that availability cannot be guaranteed, as donations vary.