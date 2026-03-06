Great Falls Symphony ready for 'Black Tie Blue Jeans'

The Great Falls Symphony is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the year — the annual Black Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser.

The event supports the symphony’s music education programs, including efforts that bring instruments and instruction to students across north-central Montana.

This year’s event features dinner, auctions, and live music — all helping support the next generation of musicians.

The Black Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser is on Friday night at the Newberry in downtown Great Falls.

