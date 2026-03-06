Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Great Falls Symphony ready for 'Black Tie Blue Jeans'
The Great Falls Symphony is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the year — the annual Black Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser.

The event supports the symphony’s music education programs, including efforts that bring instruments and instruction to students across north-central Montana.

This year’s event features dinner, auctions, and live music — all helping support the next generation of musicians.

The Black Tie Blue Jeans fundraiser is on Friday night at the Newberry in downtown Great Falls.

