GREAT FALLS — Brennan Bogie just celebrated his 18th birthday, and he’s in a battle with a rare mutation of thyroid cancer.

Great Falls teen battling rare thyroid cancer

The 6’10 teenager was diagnosed with Medullary Thyroid Cancer on February 12th, 2024.

The cancer accounts for 3-5% of all thyroid cancers. It affects roughly 1 in every 1.5 million people.

For scale, it means Brennan would be the only individual in Montana with the condition.

The family has been to Florida and Houston to see the top thyroid cancer specialists in the U.S.

It was in Florida that Brennan had a complete thyroidectomy, a successful surgery.

An estimated 11% of individuals see the cancer return after a procedure. Unfortunately, Brennan is in that 11%.

Now the family will travel to Houston twice a year for future procedures. Life expectancy sits at around 30 years of age.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family. It states, in part:

They will be traveling as a family, which means her husband will miss a great deal of work. The family hopes to make great memories with their son while in Houston. Their journey is not over and we suspect they will be returning to MD Anderson often for targeted treatment. Because of Brennan's age and cancer diagnosis, he does not qualify for many foundations or financial hardship programs such as Make-a-Wish or TAF and there are no programs for his type of cancer.

Click here if you would like to donate.