Great Falls teen girl reported missing

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating 15 year old Isabella Dunne.

The agency posted on social media just after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024 that she is missing and there is concern for her safety.

Dunne is 5'3" tall, about 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde/black hair.

No other information has been released.

If you know where she is or have information about her disappearance, you're asked to call the GFPD non-emergency line at 406-455-8599 and reference IR 24-00172.

