Great Falls teen girl reported missing

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating 15 year old Isabella Dunne.
The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating 15 year old Isabella Dunne.
The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating 15 year old Isabella Dunne.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 15:43:38-05

The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help in locating 15 year old Isabella Dunne.

The agency posted on social media just after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 9, 2024 that she is missing and there is concern for her safety.

Dunne is 5'3" tall, about 135 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde/black hair.

No other information has been released.

If you know where she is or have information about her disappearance, you're asked to call the GFPD non-emergency line at 406-455-8599 and reference IR 24-00172.

