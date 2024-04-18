Great Falls Theatre Club presents 'Steel Magnolias'

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Theatre Club return with their third feature since bursting back onto the scene in 2023 with ‘Oklahoma!’.

Now, GFTC are set to perform their first-ever non-musical, with ’Steel Magnolias’.

Many audiences will be familiar with the film which featured Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Dolly Parton.

This made-for-the-stage version still exhibits the same southern charm, witty humor, and thematic elements.

“When you think about ‘Steel Magnolias’, everyone seems to have a really great connection to that story. And so we thought this is the perfect story, our first straight play to do for the community,” says President of the GFTC, Amber Henning Griffith.

“It's one of those shows with just timeless messages of found-family, love and laughter, and trials and tribulations,” says Tim Luoma, who serves as the production’s stage manager.

Ryan Hurley directs the production and the set was built by Great Falls resident John Johnson.

The show will run at the University of Providence Theater (1301 20th Street South) on the following dates/times:



Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Friday, April 19th, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Click here if you would like to buy tickets.