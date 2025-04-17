GREAT FALLS — Since 2021, the Great Falls Theatre Company has been lighting up the stage in the Electric City, with hometown talent that proves big dreams don’t need a big ZIP code. Whether center stage or behind the scenes, these local performers and crew members are bringing stories to life in powerful, unexpected ways.

Robbie Salcido became interested in theater in high school.

WATCH:

Great Falls Theatre Company welcomes members of all ages

Salcido said, “I had read some scripts…but I was very quiet, very shy, and never had the courage to ever audition for anything, although I always wanted to.”

It wasn’t until her late 60s when her friends convinced her to join the Great Falls Theatre Company. Since then, she has never looked back.

Salcido said, “It was very, high energy. It was fun. It was so exciting to be backstage. And I was hooked from then.”

She began by helping with quick changes, and is now the stage manager for the upcoming show.

Salcido said, “Every day it's a learning thing, and that's what I really like. I like learning new things, even now.”

Kaylee Laclair, vice-president of the Great Falls Theatre Company board, said, “It's such an inspiring moment when someone says I'm just wanting to commit to something new and different. I want to put myself out there. That's so rewarding. As someone who's been doing this for a while.”

Laclair loves Salcido’s dedication to learning: “She's always the first one to say, like, ‘I'm just willing to try anything.’”

Laclair studied theater and dance in college but still loves to see people discovering the arts for the first time.

Laclair said, “It's been so amazing to see some of these folks learn that they love theater or re reimagine what their theater life could be like.

MTN News Kaylee Laclair

The theater company is preparing for ‘Comedy Night’, eight short comedy skits that anyone can enjoy.

Laclair said, “In this world of really short bursts of media, this is a really interesting play on that as well.”

Salcido will be behind the scenes, coordinating the changing sets and managing the props.

She noted, “It just makes me feel young, you know, with all these people.”

Salcido encourages anyone, regardless of talent, experience, or age, to get involved: “You could start anywhere…. You could take tickets. You could sell merchandise during, you know, nights of the show. And…just get your foot in the door.”

Comedy Night runs April 24 through the 26th.

For more information, click here to visit the website.