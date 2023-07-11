Great Falls Theatre Company will present 'Oklahoma!'

For the first time since 2015, large-scale community theater makes a return to Great Falls via the Great Falls Theater Company, who will present, “Oklahoma!”, opening July 13th at the University of Providence.

Since 2021, the GFTC has been fundraising for this very moment. As a 501c3 non-profit, the movement has been completely grassroots.

“I had many moments of doubt. This was such an endeavor day by day and step by step, reaching out to people in the community, doing that face to face time and really showing our vision to the community has really paid off,” says President of the GFTC Board Amber Henning-Griffith.

The mission of the GFTC is to bring back quality arts opportunities to the community with an emphasis on mentoring success in young artists.

“It’s truly been a leap of faith, and I don’t say that lightly, because everyday you’re hoping and praying the community shares the same vision you do,” says Henning-Griffith.

For those involved as actors, the privilege to perform for a community which has given their own funds in support is meaningful.

“I think it can be a really great thing for Great Falls. Seeing that potential, it’s a really special thing to be involved in,” says Nikolas Asmussen, who plays Ali Hakim.

“Basically, every day of the week, we've been working and rehearsing and really just doing our best to bring this musical to life. And I'm just super impressed by the whole cast. They really are amazing actors and wonderful people,” says Corbin Swanson, who plays lead-man Curly McLain.

Other dates are Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Thursday, July 20; Friday, July 21; and Saturday, July 22.

All shows begin at 7:30pm. Click here for ticket information.



