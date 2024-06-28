Great Falls Urban Art Project unveiled

GREAT FALLS — The Urban Art Project debuted its summer display at the downtown Great Falls parking garage on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The event began in 2005 under Jean Price, and has since become a round-year event.

The project presents three exhibitions each year of site-specific art installation pieces which fill the eleven windows of the Great Falls Parking Garage, located at 315 First Avenue South.

The summer features art created by current and former students from CMR High School and Great Falls High School, one North Middle School student, one current CMR teacher, and one retired GFPS teacher.

New installations are presented in February, June, and October of each year and remain up for three months.

Spaces are sponsored by individuals and groups within Great Falls.

Donations from Business Improvement District, NeighborWorks Great Falls, the City of Great Falls parking project, individuals, businesses and the Great Falls Downtown Association provide funding for the project.

The Urban Art Project works in collaboration with the Business Improvement District with the common goal of making downtown Great Falls a more desirable place to visit.

Anyone interested in showcasing their own art or sponsoring a space cam visit the Great Falls Urban Art Project website or call director Cortni Harant at 406-260-6532.

