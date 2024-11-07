Great Falls Voyagers sold to business group Enbar, Inc.

The Great Falls Baseball Club, Inc., has announced the sale of the Great Falls Voyagers team to business group Enbar, Inc.

Enbar said that in deciding whether to sell The Great Falls Baseball Club, current ownership was committed to finding local owners who would agree to keep the team in Great Falls rather than moving the franchise out of town, or even out of state.

Scott Reasoner, the president of Enbar, said, "Expect a great renovation and new upgrades and what fans can expect when they come to the ballpark. New levels of service, new levels of products, things like that. It's going to be an exciting new time here. The Voyagers, with a lot of the old traditions, things like that, they're used to ticket prices staying the same and next year. So fans can expect just a lot more when they come to the ballpark."

Among the upgrades to the park will be new netting, a third-base deck, a play zone for children, and new food options at the concession stands.

Enbar, Inc., owns Enbär Craft Cocktail Lounge in downtown Great Falls, The Block Bar & Grill, Sidequest Arcade Bar, and Big Dipper Ice Cream.

