Great Falls woman carries on brother's legacy

GREAT FALLS — At the Liberty Firework Stand (5200 10th Avenue South), Chantel Block continues the business she started with her brother Jeremy, who died in a car accident in March.

"Jeremy always loved gunpowder. Anything that went boom," Block said.

Chantel explains how she is carrying on the legacy:

Fireworks retailer carries on brother's legacy

Block and her brother first opened the stand after both were caring for newborn babies in 2020.

"My brother was like, hey, I found this new source of income, we can sell fireworks this summer," Block said.

The pair quickly became engrossed in the business, as did Jeremy's stepson, Braxton Bowman.

"It was all his idea to start fireworks and he was the one that brought that, invited me to help out with him," Bowman said.

The business brought Bowman and his stepfather closer together.

"Once we started getting fireworks together, so getting closer," Bowman said.

But after three summers running the stand smoothly, the unthinkable happened.

"He passed away in March, due to a car accident," Block said.

Jeremy fell asleep at the wheel after working two days straight without sleep.

The tragedy nearly destroyed their firework venture, keeping Block away from the business for one year.

"I was worried I was going to be in here crying every day. I was worried I wouldn't be able to handle all the responsibility," Block said.

But instead, it's become a meaningful tribute to a father, brother and man gone too soon.

"I can really feel a big connection to my brother. It's definitely something I'm going to do every year. I had to do the thing that he brought to us. And so here we are," Block said.

