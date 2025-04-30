Great Falls woman is Montana's 'Special Education Teacher of the Year'

GREAT FALLS — While all educators are shaping the future one student at a time, Randi Rains at North Middle School is being recognized for going above and beyond in her classroom.

WATCH:

Special Education teacher of the year honored in Great Falls

Rains received the ‘Special Education Teacher of the Year’ award on Wednesday after being nominated by her peers and the principal of North Middle School (NMS).

“To find out I have won this is incredible and it's so amazing because I truly care about the work that I do with my kids, and I care about each and every one of them as my own,” said Rains.

Brian Miller, principal of NMS, said he nominated Rains after seeing how she works to make sure every student feels included and important, regardless of any learning disabilities they may have.

“This award highlights those individuals who just do the exceptional things that we all would love for somebody to do for our kids, and they do it on a consistent basis,” Miller said.

TheMontana Council of Administrators of Special Education selects teachers who are going above and beyond in their classroom and make an impact in the special education career field.

“I’m completely astonished because I’m surrounded by a group of amazing professionals and our community of special education teachers in this district are all amazing,” Rains said.

Miller added, “She is a titan amongst us teachers.”

Rains will be formally recognized for her achievement at the School Administrators of Montana's "Evening of Excellence" ceremony in Helena coming up in June.