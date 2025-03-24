Griefshare Support Group aims to comfort and connect

In the video below, Brianna Juneau reports on Griefshare, a program that aims to comfort and connect people who are coping with loss.

In a response to a growing need for grief support in Great Falls, Linda Redding has established a GriefShare group to assist individuals coping with the loss of loved ones.

“I started the program because I lost my husband. I was having a terrible time dealing with his death,” she shared. “I couldn’t find a group in town so; I went online and I found GriefShare.”

GriefShare is a nationwide network of support groups that offer guidance and community to those navigating the grieving process. Redding started the local group nearly a year and a half ago, hoping to offer emotional support, advice, and a sense of community – something she says is an important part of grief. “Everyone grieves differently. Grief is unique to each individual, but it's just comforting to know there are other people walking the same path. It helps them and it helps me as well.”

The GriefShare sessions will resume again on April 7th, meeting every Monday and Tuesday for 13 weeks at the Christ United Methodist Church on 2900 9th Ave S. These will consist of a series of videos and discussions, providing attendees with resources and support. Linda encourages anyone struggling with grief to join, emphasizing that sharing experiences can be vital in the healing process.

To join the group, contact Linda at lindakredding@hotmail.com or visit the GriefShare website here.