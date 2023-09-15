Groundbreaking for annual 'High School House'

Each year, Great Falls Public Schools and NeighborWorks Great Falls collaborate in building a house, with GFPS students performing much of the work.

NWGF supplies the lot, arranges subcontractors, and finances the construction, while working with potential homebuyers to get them ready for homeownership.

'High School House' buyers must be first-time homeowners, which can result in first-generation homeownership.

The program has been around since 1998.

GFPS 'High School House' instructor Pete Pace has been leading the project for many years, and received the "Spirit Of Montana" award from Governor Greg Gianforte during today's groundbreaking.

The award was presented to honor Pace's commitment to promoting trades and STEM education.