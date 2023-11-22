Groups come together to help Great Falls homeless

GREAT FALLS — We've already seen one snowfall this season and undoubtedly more is on the way. To help protect some of the most vulnerable members of the population from the elements and other dangers, a coalition of Great Falls based agencies held a distribution event aimed at helping the area's homeless residents.

From coats to hats to gloves, from candy to coffee and hot cocoa, even tacos in bag with bison meat one group did its part on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to help the homeless.

“It's tough out there with the homeless, it's cold,” said Chari Little Dog with Western Native Voice. “They have nowhere to go.”

Western Native Voice is known for helping get Native Americans registered to vote.

Along with the Indian Family Health Clinic, Montana United Indian Association and the Traditional Games Society games they distributed backpacks, coats, food and more to help ease the grip of a Montana winter.

“When we go by on Central Avenue West, we see all the homeless there,” said Little Dog. “And we just needed to do something. We just thought we'd all get together and do something for the community.”

The group is also giving out Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

“One homeless gentleman came by and he said they needed this last night,” said Little Dog referring to Narcan.

Little Dog says they may do another giveaway next year before Thanksgiving. On this windy Tuesday, organizers say they served 85 people. While they might not be able to solve the area’s homeless problem in a two hour span, they feel they can make a difference.

“This is just makes our heart feel better, that we're feeding the people,” said Little Dog. “It's a tough time and we need to help.”

The group says they also welcome monetary donations that will help the homeless. Contact information for the organizations is available on their websites.