Habit will host a yoga fundraiser to help GFPS food pantries

Habit in Great Falls will be hosting a morning yoga class called Gratitude Flow at the University of Providence on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 23), to support food pantries across the Great Falls Public Schools district.

This free yoga class is a gateway for attendees to not only get their mind and body right, but help every “body” in the community.

Habit is asking that attendees donate what would be the cost of the yoga lesson to the GFPS Foundation to help feed students in need.

Nicole Frieling, the Habit owner and yoga instructor says that this is the second year the event has been conducted.

“Last year we held the Gratitude Flow at the Mac/Habit building but we quickly ran out of room. This year, we partnered with the University of Providence for more space and to not turn anyone away.”

She added, “This was a really good opportunity for us to think about what populations of people could we provide for in that way. And the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, they function off of donations. And last year alone, $60,000 worth of those donation funds went to stocking our public school food pantries. So it is a tremendous need here in our community.”

The class will be held in the University of Providence conference room (1301 20th Street South) at 8 am. Yoga mats are provided as well. If you can’t make the event, click here to donate online.

