GREAT FALLS — Dozens of residents along several blocks of Sixth Avenue North reported finding fliers promoting a white supremacist group left at their homes overnight.

Hateful fliers distributed in Great Falls neighborhood

The propaganda was packaged in Ziploc bags filled with dirt.

The fliers included references to “White Lives Matter,” racist rhetoric, and QR codes linking to the group’s online channels.

The materials also referenced the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Neighbors said the fliers appeared sometime during the night.

Fliers were spotted along Sixth Avenue North from at least 15th Street to 20th Street.