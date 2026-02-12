As new companies open in Great Falls, some residents believe the city lacks enough casual locations where people may socialize, work, or simply rest - and Buffalo Noir aims to fill that need.

Buffalo Noir is an extension of several businesses, and is set to open at 415 Third Street NW (suite 106) in the West Bank Plaza later this month.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Buffalo Noir brings new 'hangout space' and vinyl bar to Great Falls

The Tronson family owns the club and wine bar, as well as Vintage Sellers, Buffalo Blanc, and 5th & Wine.

Tara Tronson-Strunk, co-owner, explained that the idea stemmed from both opportunity and a desire to offer something unique to the community.

“We had this beautiful space next to Vintage Sellers and wanted to bring something unique to this side of town,” Tronson-Strunk said.

The new shop, located adjacent to Vintage Sellers, is designed to be a comfortable lounge environment centered on discussion, music, and small dishes.

The owners said they recognized potential for expansion in Great Falls' eating and social scene.

"To me, Great Falls has always been underserved in terms of the higher-end restaurant and bar scene. And so we wanted to be a part of the new initiative," said co-owner Mark Tronson.

The Tronsons say their efforts are part of a larger movement by businesses to reinvigorate Great Falls, citing partnerships and collaborations with other community staples like Mighty Mo Brewing and the Celtic Cowboy.

“My dad's always called Great Falls 'Cool Falls.' And we just — we have our family here. We really enjoy the community, and we wanted to just better serve them,” Tronson-Strunk said.

MTN News

Tronson said that impressions of the city are changing as more enterprises invest locally.

“I think sometimes Great Falls residents have a chip on their shoulder, like, ‘Oh, we're not as cool as Bozeman or Missoula or whatever.’ And now it feels like we're getting there. I mean, it’s not just us — I’m talking the whole community. It’s been a fun transformation,” he said.

Buffalo Noir has been described as Great Falls' first vinyl bar, offering music, wine, and food in a relaxed lounge setting. The owners say their goal is to establish a multipurpose location where people may come after work, meet friends, or unwind before or after supper.

“This is going to be the spot that you stop after work, before dinner, or have a girl dinner, or come here after dinner. It's kind of just a hangout spot that's casual but unique and fun with small bites, great wine,” Tronson-Strunk said.

Buffalo Noir is set to launch in late February; click here to visit the Facebook page.

It will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 2pm to 9pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 2pm to 10pm; and Sundays from 2pm to 8pm.

