Panera Bread is set to open in Great Falls on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 1322 10th Avenue South, in the space formerly occupied by JB's restaurant.

Panera is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain with thousands of locations across the country, serving sandwiches, salads, pastries, and more.

Quentin Shores reports - take a look inside:

Panera Bread set to open in Great Falls

It's estimated that the new store will employ 90 people. The Flynn Group, the same franchisee that owns Applebee's in Great Falls, operates the restaurant.

General manager Levi Wilson said the corporate leadership has been monitoring the Great Falls market for some time.

“Our ownership for Panera, they have four other ones in the state. They're looking to open a couple more in different cities,” Wilson explained.

The franchise group's established presence in Great Falls boosted its confidence to expand further.

“They understand just the community of Great Falls and how successful it is with the people in it — the Air Force base, and just the community itself. And they know Panera fits into our community well,” Wilson said.

The new restaurant joins a growing list of restaurants in Great Falls, including Texas Roadhouse and Xochitl Cocina, and contributes to the city's recent surge in hospitality hiring.



According to Wilson, the 90 employees come from a variety of backgrounds and experience levels, ranging from high school students starting their careers to individuals seeking long-term employment.

Justice Bronson, who is now the team leader at the new location, sees her position as more than just employment.

“Honestly, coming back, being a team lead — I love it. It's an amazing experience, especially with the brand-new store,” Bronson said. “You want to have success in something you want to do. And for many years I’m going to stay with it.”

Bronson explained that her connection to the company started unexpectedly.

“It's a silly story. My car broke down in front of Panera in Billings, and I tried their bread, and I tried their food, and it was amazing,” she said. “And I honestly wanted one here in Great Falls, and I'm actually proud they actually did it.”

Panera is still working to fill various positions as it prepares to fully ramp up operations.

Company executives said they envision the Great Falls location as a long-term investment in the community, bringing both food alternatives and stable employment possibilities in the Electric City.