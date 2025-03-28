Hazardous household waste collection event in Great Falls (2025)

GREAT FALLS — The City of Great Falls said in a news release that the Public Works Department is partnering with Veolia North America to host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

This event is free to the public and will be on April 12th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of First Street South and Third Avenue South.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household chemicals and hazardous waste for the residents of Great Falls.

Examples of acceptable waste at this event are antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, disinfectants, hair color remover, nail polish, and more.

They will not accept latex-based paint products. City officials said latex paint can be mixed with kitty litter or sand to dry out, and then it can be bagged and placed in your regular garbage container.

Video from last year's event:

Hazardous household waste collection event in Great Falls

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste, and waste from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

For more information, call the Environmental Division of Public Works at 406-727-8390.