Heroes Rise Coffee expands with second location in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Less than a year after opening its first location, Heroes Rise Coffee Company is expanding, this time to The Station District.

The locally owned coffee shop, founded by a father-and-son team with deep ties to first responders, first opened its doors in Great Falls with a mission centered on community, service, and connection. Owners say the response from customers made it clear there was room to grow.

The new Station District location allows Heroes Rise to reach a different part of the city while keeping the same focus that helped launch the business, serving quality coffee in a welcoming space built around community values.

“Great Falls, Montana, has been so great to us. We’ve never expected the turnout we’ve had. Our customers are already so much a part of the family," said Matt Van Grinsven, an owner of Heroes Rise Coffee Company. "It’s been great. If you had asked me two years ago ‘Did you want to open a new location so fast?' I’d say no way. But the push that we felt from our customers and the growing customers, there’s no way we could say no anymore. So we’re just growing at the rate they’re pushing us.”

He said expanding so quickly wasn’t part of the original plan, but strong local support and steady growth made the second location a natural next step.

With two locations now open in Great Falls, Heroes Rise says the goal remains the same as day one: creating a space where people can gather, connect, and support one another... one cup of coffee at a time.

